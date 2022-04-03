Doctors protest harassment of medical fraternity, shut OPDs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 2

Showing their anguish over harassment of the medical fraternity, more than 200 doctors of hospitals and private nursing homes kept their OPDs shut as a mark of protest today. Doctors at the Civil Hospital wore black badges while on work and also observed two-minute silence.

Members of the IMA expressed their condolences and anguish over the death of Dr Archana Sharma from Rajasthan, who committed suicide after she was booked for the murder of a pregnant woman. In her suicide note she appealed to people to stop harassing doctors. The call for protest strike was given by the national IMA. Doctors responded to the call by shutting OPDs in hospitals from 8 am to 6 pm.

Mandi Amhedgarh: Demanding action against those abetting Rajasthan gynaecologist Dr Archana Sharma, who committed suicide following registration of murder case against her, doctors associated with the IMA suspended all medical services at their hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare institutes today. Patients returning from closed healthcare centres were a harried lot as doctors suspended all medical services. —