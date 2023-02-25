Dr Parminder is Floriculture Department head

Tribune News Service

Dr Parminder Singh has been appointed head, Department of Floriculture and Landscaping, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana. Dr Parminder joined the PAU in December 1996 as assistant professor and since then he has been actively involved in teaching, research and extension activities related to flower cultivation and landscape utilisation of ornamental plants. Dr Parminder has completed a research project funded by the Punjab Pollution Control Board as CO-PI and currently, has one research project funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Dr Kiran Grover joins Food Dept

Dr Kiran Grover, Principal, Extension Scientist (Food and Nutrition), has joined as head, Department of Food and Nutrition, PAU. She is an accomplished academician and researcher with over 30 years of enriched experience in teaching, research, and extension in the field of community nutrition. She began her academic career as an assistant professor of home science at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kapurthala, in September 1992 and shifted to the Department of Food and Nutrition at the PAU as extension specialist (food and nutrition) in August 2003. Later, she was promoted as a professor and designated as Principal Extension Scientist in January 2009. Throughout her distinguished career, Dr Grover has taught UG and PG courses and played an instrumental role in revision and development of several courses, including BSc Nutrition and Dietetics.