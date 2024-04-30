Expect cloudy skies, gusty winds in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

The city today received light showers during the day and as a result, the weather turned pleasant. The maximum temperature as recorded by Punjab Agricultural University today was 26.4°C while the minimum temperature stood at 24.4°C.

According to the forecast by PAU, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with possibility of thunderstorm and gusty winds over Ludhiana and isolated pockets nearby during the next 24 Hours.

