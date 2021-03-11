Factory worker held for sodomising, killing child

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 16

A factory worker, Ajay Kumar, resident of Chitti Colony, Bhattian, has been arrested by the police and booked under Sections 302 and 377 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act for allegedly sodomising and killing a four-and-a-half-year-old child, Raunak Mandal, on Sunday on the premises of a hosiery factory in Bhattian village on the outskirts of the city.

In a report lodged with the police, Rahul Kumar, an employee in Kapoor Woollen Mill, Bhattian, and residing in labour quarters of the factory, said Ajay Kumar, whom he considered a friend, had asked him to give keys of his quarter as he wanted to rest for a while.

“I gave keys to my nephew Raunak and told him to give the same to Ajay Kumar. When my nephew did not return for three hours, I along with Raunak’s mother Malti Devi went to search for him. We saw Raunak lying dead under a pile of knitted fabrics. Ajay had sodomised the child and then strangulated him,” said the complainant.

The police arrested the accused and further interrogation is on.

Neighbour arrested for raping minor girl

Pawan Kumar, resident of Baba Makhan Singh Nagar on Daba Road, was arrested and booked under Sections 376 and 504 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl residing in the neighbourhood. In a complaint to the police, father of the victim said his daughter was complaining of pain in her private parts. He said on being questioned the girl told him that the Pawan had forcibly taken her to his room when she was playing in the street and raped her. The police have arrested the accused.