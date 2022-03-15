Fast food joint burgled

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: Thieves broke into a fast-food joint in the Chuharpur locality on Saturday night and took away two commercial LPG cylinders, a 21 inch LED, Rs 40,000 in cash and two rolls of electric cable. On the complaint of the owner, Ajay Kumar, a resident of Hakikat Nagar, Haibowal, the police have registered a case under Sections 380 and 457 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Sunday. oc

Copyright act: bizman booked

Ludhiana: The owner of Otto Hosiery, a garment factory in Ranjit Nagar, was booked under Sections 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act for infringement of copyright of the PUMA brand on Sunday. A complaint lodged with the police by Rakesh Chhabra, constituted attorney of PUMA, said the garment manufacturer was selling garments with the brand name of PUMA and causing financial loss to the company. oc

Car stolen from parking lot

Ludhiana: Rohit Kumar, a resident of Chhawni Mohalla, reported to the police that his Zen car (bearing registration no. PB 11U 8299) was stolen from a parking lot under the bridge, opposite the power house on Sunday. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). oc

Road accident victim succumbs

Ludhiana: Yagna Nath (38), an employee working with Bonn bread factory on Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road, was hit by a speeding truck near Fortis Hospital on Saturday night. He was seriously injured in the mishap. Later, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The nephew of the deceased, Mohit Jha, a resident of Phillaur, had filed a complaint with the police, stating his uncle was going home on his Hero Splendor motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB 37F 3594) when a speeding truck hit him from the rear side. “My uncle fell on the road and was critically injured and his two-wheeler was also badly damaged. The truck driver fled the place leaving his vehicle on the spot,” the complainant said. The police have booked the truck driver identified as Balvir Singh, resident New Raju Colony, Tibba Road, under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). OC

Two minor girls go missing

Ludhiana: Two minor girls, both around 15 years old, were reported missing from the city. One of the girls, a resident of Barewal Awana, left her home on Saturday and did not return since then while the other, residing in Sahabana village, was missing from March 10. On the complaints lodged by parents of the missinggirls, the police had registered cases.