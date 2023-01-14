Five of snatchers’ gang arrested in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, January 13
The Ludhiana police today busted a gang of snatchers and nabbed five of its members.
The suspects have been identified as Sartaj Singh of Durga Nagar, Gurpreet Singh of Gurdaspur, Manjot Singh of Gurdaspur, Kirandeep Singh of Dashmesh Nagar and Gurpreet Singh of Shimlapuri.
Kirandeep and Gurpreet are jewellers who had bought looted valuables from the three suspects.
ADCP Suhail Qassim Mir, ACP Sandeep Kumar Wadhera and Shimlapuri SHO inspector Parmod Kumar addressed a press conference in this regard.
The ADCP said the police recovered three pieces of gold earrings, a toy pistol, two mobile phones and a motorcycle from the suspects. They had snatched gold earrings from a woman at Preet Nagar on January 9. After the police started a probe into the case and with the help of the CCTV footage, the miscreants were identified and nabbed. Since the three snatchers had sold looted valuables to the two jewellers, they were also identified and arrested, the ADCP said. He said now, police remand of the suspects would be sought to know their role in past incidents of loot.
