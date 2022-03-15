Four-day Mach Auto Expo 2022 concludes

Ludhiana, March 14
The four-day exhibition on machine tools and automation technology, “Mach Auto Expo 2022”, concluded here day on a satisfactory note as the exhibitors generated business enquiries of over Rs2,000 crores.
Exhibitors from across the country displayed over 10,000 products and services and 850 plus live machinery during this four-day expo, which recorded footfall of over 10,000 visitors.
With a variety of stalls from laser cutting to CNC machines to machinery tools, safety and several other industrial products, this expo was a centre for industrialists, budding entrepreneurs and students to witness, learn and adopt latest technologies.
Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma also visited the expo.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
A convoy of 160 civilian cars leaves the encircled port city...
No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US
India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...
Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs
Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...
India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths
Covid recovery rate improves to 98.72 per cent
Voting for Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal on March 31
The candidates can file nominations to the Returning Officer...