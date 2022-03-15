Four-day Mach Auto Expo 2022 concludes

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 14

The four-day exhibition on machine tools and automation technology, “Mach Auto Expo 2022”, concluded here day on a satisfactory note as the exhibitors generated business enquiries of over Rs2,000 crores.

Exhibitors from across the country displayed over 10,000 products and services and 850 plus live machinery during this four-day expo, which recorded footfall of over 10,000 visitors.

With a variety of stalls from laser cutting to CNC machines to machinery tools, safety and several other industrial products, this expo was a centre for industrialists, budding entrepreneurs and students to witness, learn and adopt latest technologies.

Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma also visited the expo.