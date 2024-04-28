Free rabies vax, deworming camp organised at Veterinary University

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 27

The Department of Teaching Veterinary Clinical Services Complex of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) celebrated World Veterinary Day today by organising a free rabies vaccination and deworming camp for pets and farm animals.

The World Veterinary Day was celebrated for the first time on April 29, 2000, after an initiative by the World Veterinary Association. Since then, this day is celebrated every year on the last Saturday of April.

The theme for this year is "Veterinarians are essential health workers", which emphasises veterinarians' competencies and the fact that they must be regarded as an essential and integral part of healthcare.

The application of veterinary science contributes not only to animal health and wellbeing but also to physical, mental and social wellbeing of humans. This contribution of the veterinarians often remains invisible to society, but protecting and improving the health of people and their communities is an essential part of the veterinary profession.

On the occasion, a free vaccination and deworming camp was held at Multi-Specialty Veterinary Hospital of the university. The camp was inaugurated by Dr Opinder Singh, Controller of Examinations.

The camp received an overwhelming response. Many residents enquired about the vaccination schedule of cats and dogs. Livestock farmers were not only apprised about the importance of vaccination of rabies, but also about other infectious diseases such as FMD, HS and lumpy skin disease.

The doctors also used the opportunity to raise awareness about the growing menace of rabies in India. Dr SS Randhawa, Director of Clinics, College of Veterinary Science, appreciated the efforts of doctors and interns in organising the camp.

