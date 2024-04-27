Fulbright specialist from US visits Green Revolution Museum at PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 26

Dr Bing Yang, professor from College of Agriculture, University of Missouri, USA, who is on a visit to Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to conduct a ten-day workshop on genome editing under the Fulbright Specialist Programme at PAU’s School of Agricultural Biotechnology, visited the Green Revolution Museum at the Communication Centre, PAU, here today.

Dr Priti Sharma, assistant professor for Biotechnology, and students from the School of Agricultural Biotechnology accompanied Dr Yang in his visit to the museum.

The Green Revolution Museum, situated in the heart of the Communication Centre, provides intricate details on the pre-Green Revolution era, highlighting the pivotal factors behind this transformative agricultural movement that reshaped Punjab’s agrarian landscape.

The first hall of the museum relates to glimpses from colonial India and the feudal structure of power, ruled by jagirdars and zamindars, the subsequent abolition of the feudal system leading to agrarian reforms and the reconstruction of Punjab. This hall also depicts images of the geographical profile of Punjab.

The second hall unfolds the progress of the Green Revolution, delineating the crucial role of PAU in the metamorphosis of the agrarian status of the nation in general and Punjab in particular. The story from the 1960s to the 1980s speaks of the remarkable leap in agricultural productivity, triggered by the adoption of modern farming practices and the introduction of high-yielding varieties.

This hall also depicts PAUs high-yielding dwarf, input-responsive varieties of wheat and rice developed in the mid-1960s that catapulted the nation’s agricultural productivity. “I shall carry this profound understanding of the agricultural heritage of Punjab and the contributions of PAU to the Green Revolution,” said Dr Yang. The story of PAU and the Green Revolution symbolises the indomitable spirit of the Indian farmer and the boundless potential of scientific advancement in shaping a prosperous future, he added.

