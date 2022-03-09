Get out of your comfort zone to prove your worth, women told

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 8

On International Women’s Day, Seema Rani, a mason, has called upon non-working women to get out of their comfort zone and prove their worth as assets of their families instead of being a liability.

“When I can support my family comprising four brothers and two sisters, besides the ailing mother, for 16 years following the death of my father, any woman can help her family by transforming misery into property,” said Seema Rani, who had completed the construction of a community centre at Khurad village near here within the stipulated time recently.

Initially started working as a construction worker under compelling circumstances after the sudden death of her father Nanneh Lal over 16 years ago, Nabha-based Seema Rani is a proud mason (mistry) having constructed a number of shelters, community centres and suvidha centres in the region.

Acknowledging gender intolerance prevalent in certain professions, Seema admitted that she had to fight the odds first as a worker and now a mason in her career, as she was committed to dignified rearing of her siblings. “I knew that adopting this vocation needed swimming against the stream but commitment to the family enabled me to fight the odds all these years. One has to sacrifice many things for enjoying a dignified life in society,” she said.

Meanwhile, Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Kataria appreciated that she had set an example for many women who ceased to be silent spectators and adopted varied professions for strengthening the economic status of their families.