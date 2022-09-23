 GGN Khalsa College : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

GGN Khalsa College

Students at GGN Khalsa College. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The department of advertisement, sales promotion and sales management, GGN Khalsa College, organised a poster making competition. The competition was organised on different themes such as save environment, tools of advertisement and advancement of technology. Fifty students participated in the poster making competition. The judges for the competition were Dr Geeta jallan, Dr Asha Rani and Prof Sharanjit Kaur. Dr SP Singh, president, Gujranwala Khalsa Education Council, and Dr Arvinder Singh Bhalla, Principal, Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College, were also present on the occasion. TNS

Government College for Girls

Ludhiana: The National Nutrition Month-2022 was celebrated by the Department of Home Science and Beauty and Wellness in collaboration with IDA, Punjab chapter, at Government College for Girls. Students and staff members participated in a walkathon to promote physical health on the occasion. Under the plantation drive at fruit zone on the college campus, saplings of citrus fruits were planted by college students and staff. A yoga session was also held for students and staff members. Principal Suman Lata applauded efforts of departments for organising activities. TNS

Amrit Indo Canadian Academy

Ludhiana: Students of Amrit Indo Canadian Academy won three gold, one silver and two bronze medals in the kick-boxing competition (U-21) during the district-level Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan, organised by the Punjab Sports Department here, at Guru Nanak Stadium. As many as 60 students from seven schools took part in this event. Harman Singh, Prabhjot Singh and Tehleen Kaur clinched gold medals in different weight categories and were selected for the state-level competition. Diksha secured silver medal whereas Vishal Kumar and Khushi Kapoor won bronze medals. Navjot Singh and Jaskiran Kaur, Director and Principal, respectively, of the academy congratulated students on this achievement. TNS

GHG Khalsa College of Education

Ludhiana: Students of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, excelled in the Panjab University BEd (Semester IV) examination. College Principal Pargat Singh Garcha said, “Pooja Verma has got first place with 93.69 per cent marks in the Panjab University merit list while Simranjot Kaur with 92.94 per cent marks has bagged eighth position.” TNS

BCM College

Ludhiana: BEd students of the 2020-22 session of BCM College excelled by achieving five positions in the Panjab University merit list. College principal said, “Muskan Grover stood second by scoring 93.94 per cent marks followed by Akshita Gautam at third position with 93.37 per cent marks, Milan Sharma at eight position with 92.81 per cent marks, Hari Krishan at ninth position with 92.75 per cent marks and Anjali at 10th position with 92.56 per cent marks.”

#Environment

