Grant admission to CBSE students with compartment, PSEB urged

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 15

Students who have failed to clear the Class X reappear examinations under the CBSE are a worried lot.

Their parents have now urged the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) to grant them admission to schools affiliated with the state board.

Principals at senior secondary schools affiliated with the state board asserted that a similar situation had arisen during the Covid pandemic when the board authorities had allowed admission with late fees.

Schools affiliated with the CBSE have refused them admission to Class XI as the board’s rules and regulations don’t allow admission to such candidates. Earlier, they used to pursue further studies in institutes affiliated with the state board, but this year the PSEB schools had already closed admissions by the time the CBSE declared the results of reappear examinations.

Residents, led by Babu Ram, alleged that the future of their children was at stake due to the arbitrary decision of the CBSE to not allow students, who have failed in one of their Class X exams, admission to Class XI.

“Several students, who were pursuing Class X from a CBSE-affiliated school, had taken the reappear examination in June. The results were expected to be declared within a month. We got our wards admitted in their old schools as we were optimistic about the results,” said Babu Ram.

However, they were shocked to learn that their wards could not clear the exams, results for which were declared on August 4.

“The institutes and the board that was responsible for the poor result of students has now left them on the mercy of other boards for further studies,” lamented a parent.

Parents further said that the authorities at schools affiliated with the PSEB had refused admission to their wards as the last date for admissions was July 31. They have now urged the PSEB Chairman to grant special permission for admitting their wards with late fee, if required.

Principals at senior secondary schools affiliated with the state board asserted that a similar situation had arisen during the Covid pandemic when the board authorities had allowed admission with late fees in the state.

“Even now we don’t have any hesitation in admitting such students, if they succeed in getting permission from the board authorities,” said Viney Goyal, principal of MGMN Senior Secondary School at Ahmedgarh.

