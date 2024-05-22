Heat is on, and Aman likes to chill in the pond

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, May 21
Aman, a 13-year-old tiger at Tiger Safari, unable to bear the scorching heat in the cage, took a dip in the pond and a nap for more than an hour while Sneha and Neetu, a female and a male leopard, hid themselves deeper in the enclosure, where a cooler gave them respite from the heat.
The zoo, which is open from 9 am to 5 pm, has one tiger, two leopards, a jackal, nine porcupines, a few peacocks, a barking dear and few sambhars.
The heat-averse animals, however, caused disappointment among the visitors, a majority of them young parents accompanied by their children — sighting an animal was an impossibility on the insufferably hot day.
Pritpal Singh, a resident of Civil Lines, visited the zoo with his wife and two small kids to see the animals. “No animal could be seen for we came in such hot weather,” he asked. Asked why they chose to visit the zoo in such heat, Pritpal replied his son was adamant to see some leopards and tigers.
Most of the enclosures for leopards and jackals were empty because, to avoid the heat, the animals go into their shelters. Only a few ducks, emu and peacocks were visible to the visitors.
Approaching Aman’s enclosure, we spotted him taking a nap in a small pond. He opened his eyes for a bit and then again dozed off. His caretaker said most of the times, Aman remains in the pond to get relief from the severe heat.
The diet
Aman is a hearty eater, consuming around 8 kg of buffalo meat daily. His food is specially sourced from Saharanpur. Both the leopards eat around 4 kg of meat and chicken daily, while the jackal gobbles up 3 kg of meat. Besides, to beat the heat, these animals are provided with glucose and other supplements. Birds too are given diet supplemented with nutrients.
Zoo timings
Leopards are kept inside the cooler room till 4.30 pm. Narinder Singh, zoo incharge, said for his staff, the life of animals is more important than them being present on display for the visitors. “We do not allow the leopards to come outside till 4.30 pm. For us, the well-being of the animals is paramount,” added Singh.
