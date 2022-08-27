IELTS institute owner, 2 others booked for fraud

Our Correspondent

Doraha, August 26

The owner of Universe IELTS Institute in Doraha, Santosh Kumari, alias Neetu Singh, and her two accomplices have been booked for duping aspirants on the pretext of settling them abroad.

The complainant, Gurjant Singh, son of Baldev Singh of Lasoi in Amargarh, alleged that Bobby of his village along with Baljinder Singh of Meemsa village in Dhuri, Sangrur, had arranged a meeting with Neetu at her institute in Doraha. He was introduced to a girl, Neesa Rani, and their marriage was solemnised at a gurdwara on March 28. The marriage was registered in Ludhiana. However, in the marriage certificate the date mentioned was October 12, 2021. Gurjant claimed that Neetu took Rs 20 lakh for completing the entire process.

The complainant alleged that Neetu had not forwarded his file to the embassy till date. Two more persons, Gurmail Singh of Katani Kalan village and Kewal Singh of Jagowal village, had also been duped by her, Gurjant said. Payal DSP Harsimrat Singh Chettra said a case under Sections 420, 406, 120-B of the IPC had been registered against Neetu and her accomplice Bobby and Baljinder Singh. The police were yet to arrest the suspects.