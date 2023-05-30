Illegal colonies: NGO holds protest against ‘conniving’ GLADA officials

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 29

City-based NGO ‘Yuva’ held a protest outside the office of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) recently. The protesters accused GLADA officials of conniving unscrupulous builders and allegedly becoming a party to the unlawful activity of carving out illegal colonies in flagrant violation of Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA).

NGO president Sacha Yadav said hundreds of illegal colonies were coming up in different parts of the city under the jurisdiction of GLADA. Developers are brazenly executing internal and external development works in and out of the colonies without any fear of law, he added.

“The developers are openly looting unsuspecting people — mostly poor and semi-literate, including migrant labours, by offering them plots and ‘their own houses’ in an illegal manner,” Yadav said, adding that the conniving GLADA officials were a party to the criminal activity.

He demanded that stern action be taken against bogus developers and GLADA officials/employees who were guilty of dereliction of their duty.