Illegal colonies: NGO holds protest against ‘conniving’ GLADA officials

Ludhiana, May 29
City-based NGO ‘Yuva’ held a protest outside the office of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) recently. The protesters accused GLADA officials of conniving unscrupulous builders and allegedly becoming a party to the unlawful activity of carving out illegal colonies in flagrant violation of Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA).
NGO president Sacha Yadav said hundreds of illegal colonies were coming up in different parts of the city under the jurisdiction of GLADA. Developers are brazenly executing internal and external development works in and out of the colonies without any fear of law, he added.
“The developers are openly looting unsuspecting people — mostly poor and semi-literate, including migrant labours, by offering them plots and ‘their own houses’ in an illegal manner,” Yadav said, adding that the conniving GLADA officials were a party to the criminal activity.
He demanded that stern action be taken against bogus developers and GLADA officials/employees who were guilty of dereliction of their duty.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 killed, 20 injured as bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi falls into gorge in Jammu
Locals and police rush to the spot and launch the rescue ope...
Congress MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar dies at 47
He was admitted to a Nagpur-based hospital last week for the...
9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida; some taken to children's hospital
The 9 victims include 3 children
Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table
22 detained ahead of minister’s first visit since clashes br...
Monsoon may be below normal
Forecast for rainfall, thunderstorm over next 3-4 days