Income Tax raids on 3 jewellers in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 9

Sleuths of the Income Tax Department raided three jewellery shops today. The raids started in the morning.

The raid took place at Jaipur Diamond, New Jaipur Diamond and Le’ Khanna Jewellers. The sleuths raided both the shops and residential premises of the jewellers and confiscated the necessary documents, laptops and other products for furthered investigation.

The Income Tax Department teams were accompanied by paramilitary personnel. The raids were on till

the filing of the report.