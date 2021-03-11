Innings victory for Ludhiana

Ludhiana, June 2
Devastating bowling by Karanjot Singh Mangat and Vivek Gaur enabled Ludhiana script an innings victory over Nawanshahr and earn seven including one bonus points in the first league match of group B in the ongoing Inter-District (U-19) Cricket Tournament played at GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here on Thursday.
Yesterday, Nawanshahr were bundled out for 45 runs in the first innings in which Aradhya Shukla claimed five wickets while Karanjot Singh grabbed three wickets. Ludhiana declared their first innings at 183 for five, taking a lead of 138 runs in which Saksham Vij remained unbeaten on 111.
At draw of stumps on Wednesday, the visitors, in their second essay, were 19 for two in 14 overs and today again, they failed to put up any resemblance of resistenc and their innings folded at 45 runs, losing the issue meekly by an innings and 93 runs. Udayveer Singh contributed 24 runs.
For Ludhiana, Karanjot took five wickets for three runs in 8.2 overs, six of which were maidens while Vivek Gaur secured four wickets for 17 runs in nine overs.
