International Labour Day celebrated

Atam Public Senior Secondary School
Ludhiana: Atam Public Senior Secondary School celebrated the International Labour Day on Saturday. A special assembly was held for students on the occasion. To express their regard towards labour, a ‘tilak’ ceremony was organised. Flowers and thank you cards were made by students to express gratitude for selfless services. A puppet show was also presented by students to forge a better understanding of the labour community among pupils. TNS
Bhartiya Vidya Mandir
Ludhiana: Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Udham Singh Nagar, celebrated the Labour Day with enthusiasm in the morning assembly. Celebrations commenced by greeting school helpers and acknowledging their hard work. Expressing their gratitude students dedicated a mesmerising song to all workers. Principal Ranju Mangal congratulated workers and thanked them for their selfless services and contribution for smooth functioning of the institution. TNS
Police DAV Public School
Ludhiana: To celebrate the contribution of workers and spread awareness about efforts of the labour force, the International Labour Day was celebrated at Police DAV public School here on Saturday. Tiny tots of nursery class celebrated the day through fun-filled craft activity. Students made thank you cards on the occasion. Teachers briefed students about the Labour Day and its importance. During an interactive session, Principal Dr Anu Verma provided students a deep insight about the purpose of such celebrations. TNS
Kundan Vidya Mandir School
Ludhiana: Kundan Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School celebrated International Labour Day on the theme “Without labour, nothing prospers”. Participants saluted the efforts of the labour force for their tireless efforts to keep the surroundings clean and provide them with a clean environment. Tiny tots dressed up as milkmen, teachers, doctors, policemen and green grocers competed in the fancy dress contest organised on the school campus. TNS
International Public Sr Sec School
Ludhiana: An investiture ceremony was organised at International Public Senior Secondary School to inculcate a sense of responsibility and commitments among students. The day commenced with Saraswati Vandana followed by a march past of all the four houses of the school, including Bhagat, Gobind, Raman and Tagore and cades of the NCC. TNS
Malwa Central College of Education
Ludhiana: A campus placement drive was held at Malwa Central College of Education for Women here on Saturday. Dr Neeraj Kumar, in-charge placement cell, was organiser of the event. More than 100 students from 2019-21 session and BEd and MEd 2020-22 semester IV participated in the drive. Pre-placement talk was delivered by Ajay Kumar and Vineet Kumar from Satya Bharti School. TNS
Lecture on career opportunities
Ludhiana: The Department of Extension Education, PAU, organised a guest lecture on “Career opportunities for agricultural students”. Postgraduate students attended the lecture. The resource person, Dr K Ponnusamy, Principal Scientist, ICAR-NDRI, Karnal, highlighted career opportunities in the field of agriculture and allied occupations. The objective of the lecture was to create awareness and enhance entrepreneurial skills.
