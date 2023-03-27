 Involve experts to oversee execution of major sports projects, govt urged : The Tribune India

Involve experts to oversee execution of major sports projects, govt urged

Poor quality of workmanship in repair work of Leisure Valley

Involve experts to oversee execution of major sports projects, govt urged


Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, March 26

In the wake of poor quality of material and workmanship which came to the fore in the recently carried out repair and renovation work of the skating rink in Leisure Valley, Sarabha Nagar (at a cost of around Rs One Crore), doubts are being raised if other sports infrastructure projects in the pipeline under the Smart City Mission meet a similar fate.

Each work vetted by technical experts: officials

MC officials, however, asserted that there was zero-tolerance to poor quality of material or workmanship and each work, being executed under the Smart City Mission or otherwise, was vetted by technical experts before final settlement of bills of contractors or construction agencies.

Expressing apprehension of poor quality material to be used and poor workmanship in the absence of supervision by technical experts, a city-based social activist, Ramesh Nayyar, has asked the state government to involve technical experts, sportspersons

and professional bodies of the sports concerned to oversee the execution of these major sports infrastructure projects.

“If left entirely to staff, officials and contractors, who have little or no expertise and technical knowhow of similar works, there is every possibility of that two major sports infra projects – laying Astro Turf for hockey and athletics (Rs 8.22 crore) and construction of a basketball stadium (Rs 11.26 crore) at Guru Nanak Stadium here would fare poorly on

the quality benchmark

and also fail to meet the expectations of the sports fraternity,” said Nayyar in a communication to Minister for Local Bodies Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

Citing example of shoddy work carried out by the construction agency in laying/repair of synthetic floor in the skating rink, the complainant said the flooring material had started coming off in patches even as the work was still continuing and rather than replacement of defective material, the contractor had resorted to repair on the floor which, in due course, would pose a risk to skaters.

Emphasising on quality control of the highest degree and longevity for such significant sports projects, Nayyar said the Municipal Corporation and the state government ought to put a system in place in which only those employees and officials were deployed to supervise such projects who had necessary technical know-how and expertise of sports infrastructure.

“At the same time, for stringent quality control, committee of technical experts as well as sportspersons and sports officials be associated for supervision of the construction work,” he said.

MC officials, however, asserted that there was zero-tolerance to poor quality of material or workmanship and each work, being executed under the Smart City Mission or otherwise, was vetted by technical experts before final settlement of bills of contractors or construction agencies.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police, intel agencies divided over pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal’s whereabouts

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh backdated formation of 'Warris Panj-Aab De', sounding similar to Deep Sidhu's outfit, to encash on his popularity: Documents

3
World

Air India and Nepal Airlines aircraft almost collided mid-air; 3 air traffic controllers suspended

4
Jalandhar

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Jagbir Brar joins Aam Aadmi Party; may boost party's prospects in Jalandhar LS bypoll

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh case: 197 released so far, 7 detained under NSA, says Punjab Police

6
Diaspora

2 men shot at in gurdwara in US state of California

7
Nation

Rahul Gandhi updates Twitter bio, describes himself as 'Dis'Qualified MP'

8
Punjab

In big relief to Punjab farmers, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 25 per cent enhancement in compensation for crop loss

9
Delhi

Kapurthala man held by Delhi Police for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

10
Nation

UP man who rescued, cared for Sarus crane gets Forest Department notice

Don't Miss

View All
PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Top News

Parliament adjourned amid ruckus by Opposition members

Parliament adjourned amid ruckus by Opposition members

As soon as the House meets for the day, Congress members wea...

Congress MPs wear black clothes to Parliament to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Congress MPs wear black clothes to Parliament to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Opposition members attend a meeting called by Rajya Sabha Le...

Supreme Court to hear on Tuesday disqualified Lakshadweep MP Md Faizal's plea for reinstatement

Supreme Court to hear on Tuesday disqualified Lakshadweep MP Md Faizal's plea for reinstatement

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on Monday agrees to hear F...

Supreme Court to hear pleas against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case today

Supreme Court to hear pleas against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case today

The Gujarat government had granted remission to 11 convicts ...

2 men shot at in a gurdwara in US state of California

2 men shot at in gurdwara in US state of California

The shooting takes place on Sunday at around 2.30 pm at the ...


Cities

View All

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

Amritsar: Follow traffic norms or face music

Amritsar: Policeman found ‘stealing’ petrol from PCR bike, video goes viral

Two held with 4-kg heroin in Tarn Taran

Two held with illegal weapons in Tarn Taran

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Shot in arm for PGI faculty, rotatory headship on cards in Chandigarh

Shot in arm for PGI faculty, rotatory headship on cards in Chandigarh

Rs 1.65-crore fraud: Parking contractor with BJP links, AAP wants CBI inquiry

ATM card swapped, man loses Rs 1.44 lakh in Chandigarh

Open House: What steps should Mohali administration take to ensure people don’t suffer due to protests?

3 years on, work on mini-secretariat, judicial complex in Panchkula hangs fire

Class 11 student dies after jumping from 3rd floor of building in Delhi

Class 11 student dies after jumping from 3rd floor of building in Delhi

Kapurthala man held by Delhi Police for blackmailing, sexually harassing girls on Instagram

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

DCW takes cognisance of ‘illegal’ training on conversion therapy of LGBTQI+, writes to NMC

6 burglaries in 48 hours have Phagwara residents worried

6 burglaries in 48 hours have Phagwara residents worried

Nakodar killings: Gang running extortion racket from jail, industrialists worried

Latifpura oustees heckle MLA, demand rehab, compensation

Dharna outside Hoshiarpur SSP’s residence, 12 arrested

Consume traditional foods to get maximum health benefits: Experts

Three of thieves’ gang nabbed

Three of thieves' gang nabbed

Couple arrested for duping Merchant Navy officer's wife

14-yr-old raped, neighbour held

Residents continue to suffer as sewer overflows in parts of Sanyas Nagar

Open House: What should be done to check fire tragedies and fix responsibility of officials concerned?

Patiala woman grilled, cops not sure if fugitive visited her house

Patiala woman grilled, cops not sure if Amritpal Singh visited her house

Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP: Congress holds satyagraha

Cash-strapped Punjabi University: Students, teachers to take protest to 11 colleges, 4 satellite campuses

Two booked for cheating