Ireo Waterfront: Panel issues warrant of attachment of land against project developer

Kuldip Bhatia
Ludhiana, June 3
Ireo Waterfront Private Limited, a Delhi-Gurgaon-based developer with a mega housing project, Ireo Waterfront, on Sidhwan Canal Road, here, is in for more trouble due to unfair trade practices and cheating property buyers.
After attachment of bank accounts and orders for auction of part of its land for failure to refund money to two property buyers earlier, the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has issued warrant of attachment of another piece of land measuring around 21 acres located in Dakha village of the district.
Orders for the attachment of land owned by Ireo Waterfront were made by commission on May 25, 2022, on the complaint filed by a property buyer, Sudha Dhir (Consumer Complaint No 682 of 2017).
During the last hearing on May 25, the commission noted that the respondent (Ireo Waterfront) had failed to refund an amount of Rs 3,73,14,375 along with simple interest to the aggrieved consumer within four weeks as per orders made on September 16, 2021.
In its earlier orders in favour of the complainant, the commission had ruled: “Let the warrant of attachment be issued for July 7, 2022. It should be issued in relation to the property, value of which is sufficient for the recovery of the decretal amount. Learned counsel for the DH (decree holder) is directed to
furnish details of the movable and immovable properties of the company within four weeks and thereafter, warrant of attachment be issued.”
The warrant of attachment of land has been sent to the office of the Deputy Commissioner here for compliance before the next date of hearing on July 7, 2022.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police