ISAC 2022: Ludhiana qualifies for stage 2

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 4

Ludhiana city has completed stage 1 and qualified for stage 2 of the India Smart Cities Awards Contest (ISAC) 2022.

Joint Secretary and Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission, Kunal Kumar, has written to the CEOs concerned, stating their city has demonstrated exemplary performance in championing the cause of the Smart Cities Mission over the past year and has featured among the top 75 ranked cities as per the MIS performance.

In the list, Ludhiana ranks 41 out of the top 75 cities in the country. MC Commissioner-cum-CEO of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal shared the information.

The MC Commisioner said Ludhiana had qualified for stage two of the India Smart Cities Awards Contest2022.

Now, Ludhiana Smart City Limited has been invited to submit the award proposals for

stage 2 of the ISAC 2022..

A smart city can submit the award proposals across six award

categories, including project awards, innovation awards, city awards, state/UT awards, leadership awards and partners awards, latest by June 30.