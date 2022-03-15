J&K win pencak silat senior championship

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 14

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) emerged overall winner in the Pencak Silat Senior National Championship, which concluded at Guru Hargobind Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, in the district on Monday.

Maharashtra and Haryana remained first and second runners up, respectively, in the event organised by the Chandigarh Pencak Silat Association under the auspices of the Indian Pencak Silat Federation (IPSF).

As many as 64 teams of men and women from 32 states participated in the mega event in which more than 700 students competed. Former Principal Dr Swaranjit Singh Deol gave away prizes to the winners and outstanding performers.

College governing council secretary Dr SS Thind said, “The college authorities decided to host the event that had been introduced and approved recently.”

He claimed that the game had been recognised as useful for physical defense, besides psychological wellbeing of the performer, as it was a full-body fighting form, incorporating strikes, grappling and throwing in addition to weaponry.