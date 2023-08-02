Khanna police arrest 9 under CASO, seize drugs, illegal arms

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 1

The Khanna police conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) in villages of the Samrala subdivision on Monday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Amneet Kondal, herself led the operation from the front along with the Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Pragya Jain and other police officials.

Recoveries One .32-bore revolver

Three live cartridges

Three empty cartridges

65 gm of heroin

17 gm of chemical powder

The Khanna SSP said a major crackdown against anti-social elements and drug trafficking was carried out in the region. During CASO, police teams conducted checks in suspected areas and residences.

“A total of 184 suspicious individuals and 77 suspicious vehicles were checked. As a result of the operation, seven cases were registered under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act and NDPS Act.

The police arrested nine suspects and seized 65 gm of heroin, a .32-bore revolver, three live cartridges, three empty cartridges and 17 gm of chemical powder,” Kondal said.

They were identified as Manjot Singh of Machhiwara, Sukhwinder Singh of Machhiwara, Simran Preet Kaur, Vikram Kumar and Jaskirat Kaur, both residents of Samrala, Dhiraj Kumar of Shamgarh, Atul Kumar of Samrala, Manpreet of Machhiwara and Harish Kumar of Samrala. Among the arrested, two women were found involved in drug smuggling. Simran’s husband Amandeep Singh is absconding in the case.