Khanna police arrest 9 under CASO, seize drugs, illegal arms

Ludhiana, August 1
The Khanna police conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) in villages of the Samrala subdivision on Monday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Amneet Kondal, herself led the operation from the front along with the Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Pragya Jain and other police officials.
Recoveries
- One .32-bore revolver
- Three live cartridges
- Three empty cartridges
- 65 gm of heroin
- 17 gm of chemical powder
The Khanna SSP said a major crackdown against anti-social elements and drug trafficking was carried out in the region. During CASO, police teams conducted checks in suspected areas and residences.
“A total of 184 suspicious individuals and 77 suspicious vehicles were checked. As a result of the operation, seven cases were registered under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act and NDPS Act.
The police arrested nine suspects and seized 65 gm of heroin, a .32-bore revolver, three live cartridges, three empty cartridges and 17 gm of chemical powder,” Kondal said.
They were identified as Manjot Singh of Machhiwara, Sukhwinder Singh of Machhiwara, Simran Preet Kaur, Vikram Kumar and Jaskirat Kaur, both residents of Samrala, Dhiraj Kumar of Shamgarh, Atul Kumar of Samrala, Manpreet of Machhiwara and Harish Kumar of Samrala. Among the arrested, two women were found involved in drug smuggling. Simran’s husband Amandeep Singh is absconding in the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5
Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...
Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh
Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police
Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son
The couple's other son Apoorv Sahani had said on Monday that...
'6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests': Supreme Court summons Manipur DGP on August 7
Doesn’t allow CBI to record assault victims’ statements
Manipur violence: No-trust debate on August 8, PM Modi to reply 2 days later
BJD, YSRCP to back BJP