Legislators, civic body officials plant saplings

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 4

On the eve of the World Environment Day, AAP MLAs and Municipal Corporation (MC) officials planted saplings in different areas of the city today. The World Environment Day will be observed on June 5.

The Ludhiana East MLA, Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), launched the plantation drive from a public park of MIG flats located in the constituency. He appealed to the people of the city to plant only 10 saplings instead of 100 and take care of them properly.

The Ludhiana Central MLA, Ashok Parashar Pappi, planted saplings in Children Park, Zone A, while the Atam Nagar MLA, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, planted saplings opposite Gurdwara Sukhmani Sahib in Dugri.

The Ludhiana North MLA, Madan Lal Bagga, MC Zonal Commissioner Neeraj Jain, nodal officer Ashwani Sahota and horticulture officials planted saplings in parks of the areas falling under Zone A.

Meanwhile, the AAP Ludhiana West MLA, Gurpreet Gogi, planted saplings at Nehru Rose Garden.

Road works kick-start in Ward No. 47

The AAP MLA, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, kick-started road works at Ward No. 47 in the Atam Nagar constituency. He said the estimated cost of the road works was around Rs 98 lakh. He asked officials to complete the road works within the given time.

The MLA said, “If any anomaly is found in works, required action will be initiated against responsible officials concerned.”