Local Govt Dept asked to act on complaint against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 25

Following the complaint filed by a city-based activist against four officials of the MC’s B&R branch, the State Vigilance Department has asked the Principal Secretary of the Department of Local Government to take required action on the complaint.

A city-based RTI activist had filed a complaint against the four MC officials — two superintending engineers and two executive engineers — accusing them of accepting illegal gratification from contractors in the road works. The complainant alleged that the contractors were allowed to get sub-standard work executed. He had alleged that the officials made huge self-owned and ‘benami’ properties with corrupt practices in the name of their family members or relatives.

The questions were raised over the quality of roads many times in the past but the civic body failed to ensure good quality roads in the city. The recently recarpeted roads in the city have already started peeling.