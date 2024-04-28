Ludhiana City win football league match

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 27

The Ludhiana City Football Club began its campaign on a rousing note by thrashing Skiller Football Academy (Jalandhar) 5-0 in the opening match of the Punjab Football League Division III. The event is being organised by the Punjab Football Association at different venues across the state, under the aegis of the All India Football Federation.

The Ludhiana team drew first blood in the 10th minute through forward Baltej Singh. Gurbhbej Singh increased the lead in the 20th minute and again struck six minutes later, and the scoreboard now read 3-0. Midfielder Tarun Kumar found the target in the 35th minute but prior to this, much to the chagrin of Skiller FA, they conceded a goal when Balkaran Singh scored a self-goal in the 23rd minute, which sealed their fate.

In the second match, scheduled to be played at Guru Ran Das Stadium of Dangon village in Raikot tehsil in the district, Ludhiana City Football Club will take on International SC on May 7.

