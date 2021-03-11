In brief

Ludhiana: Goods stolen from shop

Photo for representation only.

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: Thieves targeted an electronic shop, Sethi Electronics, on the Nizam road and decamped with goods worth over Rs 5 lakh and Rs 40,000 in cash. After getting information, the Kotwali police reached the spot. Owner of the shop Raj Kumar said on Wednesday night, he locked the shop and early on Thursday morning, he received a call from nearby shopkeepers who informed him about the theft. “I reached the spot and found that thieves broke open the lock of the main shutter and ransacked the entire shop. As per an estimate, the miscreants took away electronic goods worth over Rs 5 lakh and Rs 40,000 in cash” he said. The Kotwali police were scanning CCTV cameras of the market to get any clue in the case. A case against unidentified persons was registered by the police. TNS

Trader throws boiling oil on wife

Ludhiana: A man threw boiling cooking oil on his wife at her residence in Vikas Nagar, Dugri. The Dugri police yesterday registered a case against Ajay Pal, an auto spare parts trader from Sarabha Nagar. The victim, Simranpreet, who is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, said she got married to Ajay about four years ago. After one year of their marriage, she gave birth to a girl child. Since her in-laws and husband wanted a boy, they started torturing her. Due to the harassment, she recently left her in-laws’ house and started staying at Vikas Nagar with her three-year-old daughter. On Wednesday evening, when she was cooking in the kitchen, her husband reached the place and attacked her. He took boiling cooking oil and threw on her. Afterwards, he fled the spot. TNS

2 nabbed with illegal arms

Raikot: The CIA wing of the Ludhiana (Rural) police claimed to have arrested two miscreants and recovered a .315 bore illegal pistol and three live cartridges from their possession. The suspects were identified as Lovpreet Singh, alias Lavi, of Kalyan village and Hardeep Singh, alias Nikka, of Raikot. The SSP, Ludhiana (Rural), Deepak Hilori, said the police had apprehended the suspects when they were waiting for their probable targets at the bus stand in Binjal village on Raikot-Jagraon Road on Wednesday. A .315 bore pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from them. Hilori claimed that the police had launched a special drive against anti-social elements in view of Ghallughara Week and it was during the campaign that the suspects were identified for being involved in keeping and transporting illegal weapons. “After a tip-off, police officials, led by Gursewak Singh of the CIA, Jagraon, conducted a raid at the Binjal bus stand on Wednesday and apprehended the duo,” he said.

