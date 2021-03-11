Ludhiana: Man held with weapon

Ludhiana: The Khanna police arrested a man with a US-made weapon along with 17 cartridges on Tuesday night. The police also impounded the SUV of the suspect, Gurpartap Singh, of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him at the Samrala police station. TNS
High drama near hotel
Ludhiana: A Dubai-based NRI on Wednesday thrashed his girlfriend at a hotel near railway station. High drama was witnessed when the girl came out of the hotel and asked people for help. People called the police who took the boy and the girl to the police station. Kotwali SHO Amritpal Singh said the boy called the girl in his hotel room. He turned furious after seeing the girl’s photo with another guy in her cellphone.
ED raids multiple locations in money-laundering probe linked to Maharashtra minister Anil Parab, others
Locations in Dapoli, Mumbai and Pune are being searched afte...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres
Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years
Reunited with brother 4 months ago at Kartarpur Sahib