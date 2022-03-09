Ludhiana: Two women held with 3.5-kg ganja

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 8

The police nabbed two women smugglers and recovered 3.5 kg of ganja from their possession on Monday. The women were on the way to deliver ganja to their clients.

The smugglers have been identified as Sunita and Jyoti, both residents of Malak village, Jagraon. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them.

Investigating officer ASI Sukhwinder Singh said a police party was present at the Dhyan complex for routine checking. On suspicion two women pedestrians were signalled to stop for checking, but the women turned back and tried to flee. They were caught by the police and during their checking, ganja was recovered from a polybag they were carrying.

The women told the police that they had been into the illegal trade for a long time and they had to deliver ganja to their clients in the city.