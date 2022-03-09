Ludhiana: Two women held with 3.5-kg ganja

Ludhiana, March 8
The police nabbed two women smugglers and recovered 3.5 kg of ganja from their possession on Monday. The women were on the way to deliver ganja to their clients.
The smugglers have been identified as Sunita and Jyoti, both residents of Malak village, Jagraon. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them.
Investigating officer ASI Sukhwinder Singh said a police party was present at the Dhyan complex for routine checking. On suspicion two women pedestrians were signalled to stop for checking, but the women turned back and tried to flee. They were caught by the police and during their checking, ganja was recovered from a polybag they were carrying.
The women told the police that they had been into the illegal trade for a long time and they had to deliver ganja to their clients in the city.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India-China meet on March 11, Hot Springs on table
Attempt to resolve issues at LAC in eastern Ladakh
Russia-Ukraine War: All Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy moved to safe zone
Russian, Ukrainian ministers to meet in Turkey tomorrow
Ukraine crisis: A backpack and a phone number written on hand; netizens hail 600-mile solo journey of 11-year-old Ukrainian lad
Couple of days ago, Slovakia Police shared sentimental story...
100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates
Job scam: Department of Rural Development and Panchayats con...