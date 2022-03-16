Ludhiana: Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins today

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 15

Covid vaccination for 12-14 year age group will begin from tomorrow. In district there are appropriately 1-1.45 lakh children in this age group who are eligible for vaccination.

Vaccination for this group will kick-start from the Civil Hospital at 10 am tomorrow.

In addition to this, entire population above 60 years of age will be eligible for precautionary dose for Covid-19 as co-morbidity clause has been removed.

Children will be administered Corbevax, manufactured by Biological E Limited, Hyderabad.

Now that schools have started opening, vaccination of kids will play an important role and many parents are anxiously waiting for the vaccination to start.

How to register Open the Co-WIN app Click to register/sign-in If already a member, then use credentials to login otherwise create a fresh account Will be asked to upload certain documents like Aadhar, PAN or can also use school IDs Book the session site

Dr SP Singh, Civil Surgeon, said vaccination is an option, but it is suggested to get maximum population vaccinated. “For the age group of 12-14 years, vaccination will start tomorrow and we are hopeful of a good response,” he said.

District Immunisation Officer Dr Manisha said as of now it will be administered at session sites only and if the department gets good response and as per the guidelines from the government, it can also be started at schools if required.

Vaccination for 12-14 year age group will be done at the Civil Hospitals in Ludhiana, Raikot, Khanna, Samrala and Jagraon.

Gurvinder, a parent, said she is anxious as schools have started reopening and kids are not vaccinated yet.

“With vaccination of this age group being started I am relieved a lot as now kids will be vaccinated. Schools should strictly adopt the precautionary measures as early as possible,” she said.

Another parent of a 12-year-old said he will wait for some time before getting his child vaccinated. “This vaccination is new, and I will wait for some time to see the response before getting my child vaccinated,” he said.