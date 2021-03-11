Man attempts to kidnap minor girl, nabbed

Ludhiana, May 26
The Sadar police have arrested a man on the charges of attempting to kidnap a 10-year-old girl from outside Adarsh School, Dhandra road.
After receiving a complaint from the girl’s mother, the police yesterday registered a kidnapping case and arrested Dev Raj of Dhandra.
She said on May 25, when her daughter was going to school, the suspect tried to kidnap her. It was only when she raised an alarm, people gathered on the spot and the accused fled.
ASI Subash Chand said after registering a case against the suspect yesterday, a raid was conducted during which he was arrested.
