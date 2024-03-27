Man booked for raping, blackmailing city resident

Ludhiana, March 26
The Police Division 6 yesterday registered a case against a man who had sexually exploited a woman and also blackmailed her by clicking her ‘obscene’ pictures.
The booked accused has been identified as Vinay Pandey, resident of Hargobind Nagar.
The complainant, a resident of Ludhiana, told the police that the accused was her friend and used to meet her frequently as he had assured he would help her in solving a problem she was facing with her business.
In May 2023, the accused took her to a city hotel, where he offered her a drink laced, apparently laced with sedatives. She alleged that he raped her and also clicked her photographs without clothes. He threatened to post these pictures on social media.
The accused also stole her gold ornaments and ATM cards belonging to her husband and mother-in-law, and went on to withdraw money using the same.
ASI Dilbag Rai said after registering a case, a raid was being conducted to arrest the accused.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam
More than 20 people have been arrested in the scam till now
Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam
Vigilance Bureau report includes about 6,000 pages of docume...
My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal
Sunita in a digital briefing says her husband will also pres...
Delhi government will not be run from jail: Lt Governor VK Saxena
AAP national convener Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforceme...
ED seeks time from Delhi High Court to respond to Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest
AM Singhvi, appearing for the AAP leader, alleges that the r...