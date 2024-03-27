Man booked for raping, blackmailing city resident

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 26

The Police Division 6 yesterday registered a case against a man who had sexually exploited a woman and also blackmailed her by clicking her ‘obscene’ pictures.

The booked accused has been identified as Vinay Pandey, resident of Hargobind Nagar.

The complainant, a resident of Ludhiana, told the police that the accused was her friend and used to meet her frequently as he had assured he would help her in solving a problem she was facing with her business.

In May 2023, the accused took her to a city hotel, where he offered her a drink laced, apparently laced with sedatives. She alleged that he raped her and also clicked her photographs without clothes. He threatened to post these pictures on social media.

The accused also stole her gold ornaments and ATM cards belonging to her husband and mother-in-law, and went on to withdraw money using the same.

ASI Dilbag Rai said after registering a case, a raid was being conducted to arrest the accused.

