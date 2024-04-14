Man held for sacrilege

Ludhiana, April 13
On the occasion of Baisakhi, a sacrilege incident was reported at a Gurdwara Sahib in Chawanni Mohalla here on Saturday. Devotees caught the man and then handed him over to the police.
A resident of Chawani Mohalla said the suspect entered the gurdwara and allegedly desecrated Guru Granth Sahib. On witnessing this, the people somehow managed to catch him. Some of those present there began to beat him. As soon as information about the sacrilege incident was received, a police party from Division No Four police station reached the scene.
SHO, Division Number 4 police Station, Parduman Kumar, said the suspect was arrested but his identification had not been confirmed. He said investigation in the matter was underway. Meanwhile, a case under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered.
He said after entering the gurdwara, the suspect pulled a cloth sheet, causing the holy book to fall down. They were questioning the man but he did not reveal his name.
It is learnt that the accused had langar, which was being served in the gurdwara on the occasion of Baisakhi, and later, he went inside the shrine.
