Man thrashed, shot at in broad daylight

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 20

A man was shot at by six armed assailants at Gandhi Nagar market on Tuesday afternoon. The victim suffered a bullet injury in his stomach and was undergoing treatment at DMC Hospital.

The victim has been identified as Manish Gujral, alias Manu. After the incident, Joint CP RS Brar, DCP (Crime) Harmeet Singh Hundal, Additional DCP (Crime) Rupinder Sran and other police officials immediately rushed to the spot to conduct a probe.

Reportedly, Manu had come to meet his friend Raju and he was sitting in the shop of the latter. About six motorcycle borne armed assailants entered the shop and attacked Manu with sharp weapons. The assailants then dragged Manu out of the shop and fired two shots from point blank range one of which hit on his stomach and ran away from the spot.

ADCP Rupinder Sran said Manu’s brother had enmity with assailants due to which they targeted him. Three assailants were identified Gora, Vinay, Bhola and raids were being conducted to nab them. The identity of others is yet to be ascertained.

Notably, the Gandhi Nagar market is a crowded place and the way assailants entered the market and attempted to kill man in broad daylight raised questions over the security of the shopkeepers.

Shopkeepers here demanded that the police should increase patrolling in the area to prevent such incidents in future.