Mango group wins PAU Employees' Union polls

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 17

The Mango group has registered victory in the PAU Employees’ Union elections. The elections of the union were held on Wednesday while the results were declared on Thursday. The PAU Employees Forum (Mango group) has won the elections for the fourth consecutive term.

All 15 posts have been won by the group.

Daljit Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Harminder Singh, Manmohan Singh, Baldev Singh Walia, Dharminder Singh Sidhu, Lal Bahadur Yadav, Baljinder Singh, Navneet Sharma, Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, Nand Kishore, Surjit Singh, Mohan Lal Sharma, Keshav Rai Saini and Guriqbal Singh Sohi of the Mango group won the elections.