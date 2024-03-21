Max temperature reaches 29.6°C

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 20

The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday in Ludhiana was 29.6°C, while the minimum temperature was 13.6°C. Partly cloudy weather conditions are predicted on Thursday.

According to the report prepared by the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, PAU, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Climate change #Environment