Max temperature reaches 29.6°C

Ludhiana, March 20
The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday in Ludhiana was 29.6°C, while the minimum temperature was 13.6°C. Partly cloudy weather conditions are predicted on Thursday.
According to the report prepared by the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, PAU, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.
