Mayor inaugurates solar tree at Centre of Excellence for Farm Machinery

Ludhiana, March 14
In a bid to promote the usage of solar energy, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute has developed world’s largest ‘solar tree’, which was inaugurated today by Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu.
What is solar tree
A solar tree is a decorative structure, designed to resemble a tree. Leaves of the tree are fitted with solar panels to convert solar energy into electricity, which caters to the needs of farming activities.
The solar tree has been installed at the CSIR-CMERI Centre of Excellence for Farm Machinery. It has been officially certified by the Guinness World Records (GWR) as the largest solar tree. The total solar PV panel surface area is 309.83 square metres surpassing the previous record of 67 square metres.
The inaugural was attended by Prof Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur; Prof MK Jha, HoD, Centre of Energy and Environment, NIT Jalandhar; and Prof N Tejo Prakash, Professor, School of Energy and Environment, TIET, Patiala.
Prof Harish Hirani said, “We are happy for being part of the Guinness World Records (GWR) as the largest solar tree”. He further added that solar trees had wide applications such as distributed power generation to cater to the needs of different integrated farming activities, including charging e-tractors, e-power tillers and EV stations, running pumps for irrigation, solar based food cooking at the farm site and powering cold storage.” —
