MC demolishes eight illegal under-construction shops

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 14

The Municipal Corporation (MC) on Monday took action against eight under-construction shops on Circular Road, here.

These shops were being constructed without getting any building plan approved from the civic body. Following a complaint, the Municipal Corporation demolished the illegal structures.

Assistant Town Planner at the MC’s Zone A, Mohan Singh, said the shops were being constructed illegally in the residential area.

He said the roof work of two shops was underway while pillars were constructed for the remaining shops. “We had received a complaint against the illegal constructions that have been demolished today,” he said.

Several illegal constructions have come up under the nose of MC officials in past few years.