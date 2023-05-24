MC ropes in religious bodies, edu institutes for improving outreach

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 23

For spreading awareness among the masses regarding reduce, reuse or recycle old or used items under the ‘Meri LiFE, Mera Swachh Shehar’ campaign, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has initiated a plethora of awareness activities across the city.

After establishing 19 reduce, reuse or recycle (RRR) centres across the city and conducting ward-level awareness drives, the civic body is now also roping in religious organisations, educational institutes, besides others, to spread awareness among residents about the campaign.

The residents are being urged to donate old or used items, clothes, toys, etc, at the RRR centres.

Appointed as nodal officers under the campaign, MC Health Officer Vipal Malhotra and corporation sanitation officer (CSO) Ashwani Sahota said the civic body was already receiving a good response from the residents. Besides organising ward-level awareness drives/sessions across the city, awareness programmes were also being held at public, religious and other places to further improve the public outreach.

Awareness programmes were also held at the SDP College for Women, Mini Rose Garden, Gurdwara Guru Arjun Dev in Ward 41, Shiv Shakti Mandir in Kidwai Nagar and other places.

The officials said the campaign would be continued till June 5 (World Environment Day) and the RRR centres remain operational from 7 am to 2 pm till June 5. The residents can donate used or old clothes, books, electronic items, sports equipment, etc. The aim is not only to manage waste items but also to develop the culture of depositing used materials at the RRR centres by citizens.

MC Community facilitator Anju Bala said an exhibition of donated items was also organised at the RRR centre near Cheema Chowk and needy persons were handed over items, as per their requirements.