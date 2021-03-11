MLA Chhina conducts surprise checking at Lohara patwarkhana

Ludhiana, May 16
The MLA South constituency, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, today conducted a surprise checking at the patwarkhana in Lohara. On the occasion, she listened to problems of the people, who came to the patwarkhana for getting their work done. The MLA claimed she got their issues resolved on the spot.
The MLA directed patwaris to prepare report of encroachments on government land. She said all illegal occupations on government land would be removed.
The MLA told residents that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had taken an initiative to eradicate corruption from government offices. The work at government offices would be done without bribes, the MLA added.
