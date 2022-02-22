Mother Language Day celebrated at Satish Chandra Dhawan Government College, Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 21

International Mother Language Day was celebrated today at Satish Chandra Dhawan Government College, here.

The principal of the college, staff and students pledged to speak Punjabi, read, write, promote and spread the language during the event.

Dr Jeet Singh Joshi, a scholar, openly discussed the significance of Punjabi Mother Language Day and the importance of the mother tongue.

Prof Amita Thaman, head, Department of Punjabi, welcomed the keynote speaker and other distinguished dignitaries.

The college principal, Satya Rani, while speaking on the importance of Punjabi mother tongue, said communities which forget their mother tongue were reduced to dust.

Promila Sharma, a government school principal, who was the chief guest, while addressing students, described the mother tongue Punjabi as the language of gurus and saints.

She said mother tongue was the language of mother. Hence, youngsters should respect their mother tongue. The students presented songs and poems on the occasion.

