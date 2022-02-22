Mother Language Day celebrated at Satish Chandra Dhawan Government College, Ludhiana

Ludhiana, February 21
International Mother Language Day was celebrated today at Satish Chandra Dhawan Government College, here.
The principal of the college, staff and students pledged to speak Punjabi, read, write, promote and spread the language during the event.
Dr Jeet Singh Joshi, a scholar, openly discussed the significance of Punjabi Mother Language Day and the importance of the mother tongue.
Prof Amita Thaman, head, Department of Punjabi, welcomed the keynote speaker and other distinguished dignitaries.
The college principal, Satya Rani, while speaking on the importance of Punjabi mother tongue, said communities which forget their mother tongue were reduced to dust.
Promila Sharma, a government school principal, who was the chief guest, while addressing students, described the mother tongue Punjabi as the language of gurus and saints.
She said mother tongue was the language of mother. Hence, youngsters should respect their mother tongue. The students presented songs and poems on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...