National youth fest celebrates unity in diversity

Ludhiana, March 28

The 37th Inter-University National Youth Festival kicked off at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) amid a kaleidoscope of varied cultures, myriad colours and the vivacious youthful spirit. Nearly 2,500 students from 118 varsities of India are participating in the five-day youth fest, being organised under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi. Designed under the youth-centric wordmark ‘HUNAR 2024 – Harvesting National Talent’, the cultural procession at the youth festival demonstrated and celebrated ‘unity in diversity’ to the full. Clad in their colourful traditional (regional) attires, the student contingents walked the road from Thapar Hall to Dr AS Khera Open Air Theatre, dancing to the beats of dhol, displaying exuberance and promoting youth empowerment. The release of colourful balloons marked the beginning of the cultural procession.

Participants from different states during a cultural procession on the inaugural day of Inter-University National Youth Festival at the PAU on Thursday. Himanshu Mahajan

The chief guest, Dr Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, AIU, New Delhi, urged the youth: “Value arts and make yourself artistic.” Terming the universities as storehouses of knowledge, she called upon the youth to be robust morally, academically, economically and socially. She wished the participants success for the upcoming events.

Calling students the ‘beacon lights’ of the nation, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, exhorted the youth to strive for excellence, something that is never granted but is always the reward for hard labour. “There lies an artist within each student and that talent must be channelised in a suitable direction,” he observed, while extolling the unbridled enthusiasm of the students for participating in the festival.

Rishi Pal Singh, registrar, PAU, told the students, “The youth is full of life, energy and delight. Don’t be perturbed by the complex battles of life, but march along the path of success sans distraction and with unwavering dedication.”

