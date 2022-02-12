Neighbour held for raping 17-year-old girl

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 11

A youth raped a 17-year-old girl at Guru Nanak Nagar and also blackmailed her with her objectionable videos.

The Police Division 7 registered a rape case against the youth, Neeraj, on Thursday.

Neeraj was arrested by the police on Friday.

The victim complained to the police that she lives with her grandparents and Neeraj is her neighbour. A few days back, Neeraj entered their house and asked her to have sex with her. When she refused, Neeraj threatened to kill her grandparents.

The victim alleged that Neeraj then raped her at her grandparents’ house and he also shot her objectionable video.

Considering the threat of the accused, she didn’t reveal about sexual assault to her grandparents. The accused again asked her for sexual favour, else threatened to post her objectionable videos on Facebook.

On Thursday she garnered courage and informed her grandparents about the sexual assault by the accused after which she also filed a police complaint.

Investigating officer ASI Iqbal Singh said Neeraj is in police custody and his questioning is on.