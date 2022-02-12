Raikot: Newborn's decapitated body recovered from canine

Raikot, February 11
Residents of Gobindgarh village seized the major part of a decapitated body of a newborn boy from the jaws of a stray dog.
An elected member of the village panchayat noticed a stray dog carrying the part of the body of the infant on the ground of Government Senior Secondary School, Gobindgarh, when he, along with his friends, was sitting near the main gate of the school on Thursday. Later, the skull of the infant and other internal parts of the body, a plastic bag and a red pillow cover were found lying along a pit near the ground.
ASI Lakhvir Singh said panch Jagseer Singh and his friends on Thursday afternoon had noticed a stray dog carrying a decapitated body of a newborn in its jaws. The body was retrieved from the canine by residents, led by Jagseer.
“We have registered an FIR under Sections 318 and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unknown persons on Thursday night. The post-mortem examination of the body has been conducted. We will ask the health authorities to preserve samples for conducting the DNA test,” said Lakhvir, adding that CCTV footage of nearby places was also being collected. —
