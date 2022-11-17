No fresh case of virus in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 16

No fresh case of Covid-19 was reported from Ludhiana district on Wednesday. According to the office of Ludhiana Civil Surgeon, a total of 1,13,617 cases have been reported in the district to date.

The office confirmed the death of 3,018 patients so far, who had succumbed to the virus. On Tuesday, there were six active cases and all have been asked to isolate themselves at their homes.