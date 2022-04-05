No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, April 4
There was no fresh Covid case for the second consecutive day and no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.
A total of 1,09,784 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,279 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.92 per cent today. There were seven active cases in the district and six patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present one Covid patient is admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana.
Till date, a total of 34,32,899 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 33,08,373 were found negative.
Samples of 1,762 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...