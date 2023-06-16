No records: Hotel owner, manager held in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 15

A day after a 35-year-old man was found dead at a hotel under mysterious circumstances, the owner and manager of the establishment were arrested by the police for failing to maintain adequate guest records.

Sub-Inspector Dharamvir Singh said they had conducted checking at Hotel Balaji and found that the hotel rooms were being booked without taking the required details from the guests such as their identity proofs.

Thus, hotel owner Amarjit Singh, a resident of New Amar Nagar, and manager Kapil, a resident of Mohan Singh Nagar have been arrested.

A case under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the suspects at the division number 1 police station.

Notably, the body of the unidentified man was found in the hotel room on Wednesday and it was later shifted to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital.

The police said an investigation in the case is underway.