No-trust motion meet against Doraha MC president cancelled

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, June 1

A meeting for passing a no-confidence motion against Sudarshan Kumar Pappu, president, Municipal Council, Doraha, was cancelled as he failed to show up for the meeting, which was to be presided by him.

Executive Officer Sukhdev Singh, “A requisition for passing of no-confidence motion against the president was given to the council by 10 out of a total of 15 councillors of the Municipal Council, Doraha, on May 25. The president was supposed to arrange the meeting within 14 days of the requisition. Hence, he scheduled the same for June 1 but failed to report himself. The time of the meeting was 10 am. The councillors waited for an hour and walked away after writing to the president through the council to call the meeting again.

Mandeep Singh Mangat, Councillor of Ward No 3, said a majority of the councillors are against the chief since he has failed to bring about any positive change in the working of the council.

“The president has turned a deaf ear to all problems being faced by the residents and the basic amenities have taken a back seat in the town. The sewerage woes, non-installation of street lights, failure to maintain cleanliness in the town have come to a naught. The public is unheard at the council office. We decided to pass a motion of no-confidence against him but the president himself failed to report. We have demanded another time for the meeting,” he added.