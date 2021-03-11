No water supply: EWS Colony residents protest against Ludhiana MC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

Facing scarcity of water this summer, residents of EWS (economically weaker sections) Colony on Friday staged a protest against the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana. The residents carried out a protest march from the colony to the MC’s Zone B office during which they raised slogans against the civic body.

The protesting residents said there was no water supply to their houses located in the EWS Colony for the past several days but the civic body authorities turned a blind eye towards the issue.

Extending support to the residents, members of the Textile Hosiery Kaamgar Union also participated in the protest. Rajwinder Singh, union president, said the residents were forced to bring water from other areas for their daily use.

He said a large number of daily wagers live in the colony. After doing labour work for 10 to 12 hours daily, when they return home, they face difficulties in arranging water from other areas.

Rajwinder Singh said the problem of water supply in the colony was not new. People were tired of making repeated rounds to offices of the area councillor and the Municipal Corporation but the problem was not being solved. Due to its poor population, the administration did not pay much attention to the area.

“As always, the municipal authorities have tried to quell the anger of the people by sending water tankers to the spot today but it is not a permanent solution. The administration should take the issue seriously, otherwise we would launch an agitation against the civic body soon”, the residents said.