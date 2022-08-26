 Novel protest by PAU students : The Tribune India

Novel protest by PAU students

Novel protest by PAU students

In a swipe at the state government, students make a snake charmer play a 'been' (a special flute) in front of a buffalo. Inderjeet Verma

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 25

The ongoing protest by Punjab Agricultural University students took a creative turn on Thursday after the agitating students made a snake charmer play ‘been’ (snake charmers’ flute) in front of a buffalo carrying a picture of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on its back.

“The idiom “Bhains ke aage been bajana” aptly describes the current situation. We have been sitting on protest for over a month now but nobody from the state government’s side has come forward to hear our issue. That’s the reason why we are holding protest in this way,” said a student.

They added that on the one hand the government says it does not want young generation to go abroad and on the other side, it is not filling the vacant posts.

The students said they will continue their protest till the government does not accept their demand.

“The government should think about the unemployed agricultural experts. Despite being aware of the plight of Punjab’s farmers, the government is not filing the vacant posts in Agriculture and Horticulture Departments,” said a student.

